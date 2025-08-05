Uttarkashi Cloudburst Horror: 4 Dead, Several Missing; PM Modi Speaks With CM Dhami, Rescue On - Visuals

In a flash flood that hit the Dharali area of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, at least four people have lost their lives while several are feared trapped. The incident prompted the authorities to jump into action. Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, briefed central leadership on the current situation.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and reportedly, all necessary measures are being undertaken to ensure the safety of the affected people.

PM Modi Reaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the Uttarkashi cloudburst and, in a post on X, expressed condolences to the people of the affected region. He also informed that he spoke with CM Dhami and added that under the state government's supervision, relief and rescue operations are ongoing.

"I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and obtained information about the situation. Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in assisting the people," the PM posted in Hindi.

उत्तरकाशी के धराली में हुई इस त्रासदी से प्रभावित लोगों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। इसके साथ ही सभी पीड़ितों की कुशलता की कामना करता हूं। मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर धामी जी से बात कर मैंने हालात की जानकारी ली है। राज्य सरकार की निगरानी में राहत और बचाव की टीमें हरसंभव… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2025

Amit Shah Takes Stock

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday had a word with the Uttarakhand CM Dhami to take stock of the situation after a cloudburst in the Dharali region of Uttarkashi district caused significant damage.

Shah directed the deployment of rescue teams from both the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the affected region.

"Spoke with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand regarding the flash flood incident in Dharali (Uttarkashi), Uttarakhand, and took stock of the situation. Three nearby teams of the ITBP have been sent to the location, and four teams of the NDRF have also been dispatched to the site. They will reach soon and begin the rescue operations," Shah posted post on X.

Rescue Operation In Uttarkashi

Three ITBP teams have already been dispatched, while four NDRF teams are en route and expected to join the rescue operations shortly.

The Home Ministry is closely monitoring the developments, and efforts are underway to ensure timely rescue and relief for those affected by the natural calamity.

In addition, the NDRF told the news agency ANI that its three teams-- one each from Manera, Batkot and Dehradun-- have been dispatched to the cloudburst site in Uttarkashi. Furthermore, two teams are in readiness at Shashtradhar airstrip for airlift.

Meanwhile, ITBP told the news agency that its 16-member team has arrived at the cloudburst site in Uttarkashi to assist in rescue operations, and another team of its 12th Battalion has also been rushed from Matli in Uttarakhand.

Earlier, Indian Army personnel engaged in rescue operations after a landslide occurred near Dharali village, approximately 4 km from the Indian Army Camp at Harshil. Approximately 15-20 people were evacuated, and the injured are receiving medical treatment at the Army medical facility in Harshil.

(with ANI inputs)