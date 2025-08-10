Uttarkashi Floods: Bailey Bridge In Gangnani To Restore Link; 800 Rescued So Far

A Bailey Bridge is being constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Gangnani area of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district to restore connectivity after the Gangnani-Harsil road was washed away during the recent flash floods, officials said on Sunday.

Project's Chief Engineer Shivalik KV Nagaraja Kumar said that it would take two to three days to reconstruct the roads in Dharali. "The bridge will be ready by evening. A trial will be done. A relief operation using a machine has to be carried out at 4 to 5 locations that were affected due to a landslide, and the last point is Dharali.

This would be done in one day. In Dharali, there is an accumulation of mud. In 300 metres of length, there is an accumulation of debris up to 50 mts height. A road has to be constructed. It will take two more days," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state secretary Aditya Kothari told ANI that 800 people have been rescued till now. "On August 5, this calamity occurred. A coordination committee has been formed to manage relief efforts between the agencies of the state and central government working here.

The roads that have been damaged, along with the losses faced, in Dharali are being restored by SDRF, NDRF, and several other agencies," Kothari said. "CM Dhami was here for three days and spoke to people on the ground zero for two days.

More than 800 people have been rescued. BRO is working on the Bailey Bridge, and it will be done today. Roads are damaged at three places following this incident. PWD officials have said that the roads would be restored within a week," he added.

The Uttarkashi district administration is working continuously to help people affected by the recent disaster in Dharali and Harshil. On Sunday morning, 20 people were rescued safely at Matli helipad, and after receiving first aid, they were sent to their destination.

The administration said that the availability of essential goods has been ensured in sufficient quantity in the disaster-affected areas of Dharali and Harshil. The work of delivering food items and other relief materials to each house has started. While the search and rescue operation is underway in the Dharali-Harsil area following a cloudburst.

A day earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that more than 1,000 people, including devotees and pilgrims from across the country, have been rescued after the recent flash floods and mudslides in the Uttarkashi district.

CM Dhami asserted, "More than 1000 people have been rescued. All the devotees and pilgrims from all across the country, who were stuck there, have been rescued... All the injured people have been shifted to hospitals. Connectivity was completely destroyed in Harsil. It was restored there yesterday. A Bailey bridge will be installed by evening near Lachi Gad, which will help reconstruct roads till Harsil."

He added, "We have decided to provide affected families with rations for the next six months... A three-member committee is being formed under the chairmanship of the Revenue Secretary... They will see how the affected family can be rehabilitated and the extent of the loss incurred... We will also provide a relief package to those in need.

Reports from ANI