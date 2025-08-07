Uttarkashi Crisis: Are Dense Fog, Broken Links, And Landslide Fears Hampering Rescue Efforts?

Rescue efforts in Dharali, Uttarkashi, which has been devastated by recent flash floods and cloudbursts, are being severely crippled due to harsh weather and hostile geographical terrain. In spite of tireless attempts by Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF teams to rescue people buried under mud and debris, the situation is not easy.

Indian Air Force helicopters, though on standby from Tuesday afternoon, have not been able to fly because of the bad weather. Dharali and Harsil, where the cloudbursts and rains have caused the biggest devastation, have witnessed extensive landslips, isolating or covering several roads. Heavy mud deposits, boulders that have rolled down, dense fog, and incessant rain have significantly hampered rescue operations.

The main road access to Dharali is still cut off, rendering the supply of relief items and rescue of stranded persons very challenging. IAF's ALH Mk-III and Mi-17 helicopters are on standby in Bareilly, while AN-32 and C-295 planes are standby in Agra, fully loaded with relief material. But, as per IAF sources, the whole area is covered with heavy clouds and dense fog, resulting in zero visibility. Flight of helicopters under such weather conditions over rugged terrain is considered extremely dangerous because pilots cannot observe the landscape.

Inaccessible Terrain, Fog, and Communication Blackout

The harsh terrain of the Himalayan area, featuring slim valleys and irregular paths, makes ground rescue operations difficult. The constant rain and thick fog have erased visibility, further slowing the rate of relief and rescue operations. The Meteorological Department also warned of the ongoing unfavorable weather.

In addition to its difficulties, the natural disaster has taken a heavy toll on communication infrastructure. Phone networks are out in most places, with contact being only through satellite phones. This breakdown in communication is posing obstacles to coordination among the different rescue teams.

Teams on Foot, Machines Stuck

Army and ITBP personnel, deployed in surrounding areas, have been compelled to walk to the affected locations. The roadways are destroyed and clogged with water and mud, making movement very difficult. Heavy machinery, essential in the removal of debris, could not go to the disaster zones because road connections were totally cut off.

Thick layers of accumulated mud and debris in certain areas are proving to be a major hindrance to rescue operations. The removal of the trapped people and transport of heavy machinery are turning out to be Herculean tasks. The ongoing rains also increase concerns about repeated landslides and new flash floods, which are further hampering rescue missions and making it more challenging to supply aid to affected populations.