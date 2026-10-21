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  • /'5 years of work stolen': Video surfaces as 27-year-old finance influencer V Harish dies by suicide; Rs 3 crore extortion alleged

'5 years of work stolen': Video surfaces as 27-year-old finance influencer V Harish dies by suicide; Rs 3 crore extortion alleged

Chennai finance influencer V Harish died by suicide after alleging mental harassment and a Rs 3 crore extortion attempt in a video. Tech CEO Jason Samuel has denied cyberbullying.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 01:35 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
'5 years of work stolen': Video surfaces as 27-year-old finance influencer V Harish dies by suicide; Rs 3 crore extortion alleged
Image Credit: X. V Harish.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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