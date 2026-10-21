/'5 years of work stolen': Video surfaces as 27-year-old finance influencer V Harish dies by suicide; Rs 3 crore extortion alleged

In a shocking incident, V Harish, a 27-year-old creator behind Finance With Harish, was found dead at a rented villa near Chennai on Tuesday. His father has accused social media influencer and Zemuria Inc CEO Jason Samuel of online harassment, threats and an alleged Rs 3 crore extortion demand. Samuel has denied cyberbullying, and police are examining the circumstances surrounding Harish's death.
V Harish built a following of more than 1.3 million on Instagram by sharing content about personal finance and investments. Through his platform, Finance With Harish, he spent around five years developing an audience interested in money management and financial advice.
His death came amid a public dispute over his credentials to provide financial advice. His established social media accounts had reportedly been blocked, and attempts to build a new online presence were also unsuccessful, according to news reports citing police sources.
Harish's father, J Vinayagam, subsequently filed a complaint with Kanathur police, alleging that online posts, threats and harassment had caused his son severe mental distress.
A video reportedly recorded before Harish's death has brought the dispute into focus. In it, he described the impact of losing access to the social media platforms he had spent years building.
Harish said, "If I have committed any wrongdoing, you can question it. And I will answer it, but my five years of hard work are being stolen."
Harish also alleged that he faced threats involving his family and pressure to pay money to prevent further damaging videos from being released.
In his complaint, Vinayagam accused Jason Samuel of targeting his son through social media posts and videos. He alleged that the criticism later turned into harassment, threats and a demand for Rs 3 crore.
In his complaint, Vinayagam has also claimed that threats were made against his family and that political connections in Puducherry were used to intimidate his son. He has urged the police to examine the video recorded before Harish’s death and preserve relevant digital evidence.
Samuel, who leads the venture studio Zemuria Inc., had publicly questioned Harish's credentials to provide financial and investment advice. In videos and posts published in October, he alleged that Harish was operating without the necessary regulatory authorisation.
The dispute centred on the distinction between a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) and registration associated with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
Samuel argued that his criticism was intended to raise concerns about financial advice and consumer protection. His position was that creators offering regulated financial services should comply with the relevant rules.
Samuel has denied Harish's family's allegations of cyberbullying. In a public statement following the death, he expressed grief and said his comments had focused on Harish's professional credentials and regulatory compliance.
Samuel said he had questioned Harish's authority to provide financial advice and disputed claims about his registration. He also stated that he had not intended or expected the situation to end in death.
The dispute has also raised questions about the rules governing financial influencers in India.
SEBI regulates investment advisers and other participants in the securities market. Depending on the services offered, a person providing investment advice may need to meet specific registration and compliance requirements.
AMFI, meanwhile, administers registration arrangements for mutual fund distributors. An AMFI Registration Number (ARN) is not the same as a SEBI RIA registration because the two relate to different roles and regulatory requirements.
Not every person who discusses personal finance online automatically requires the same licence. Whether registration is necessary depends on the nature of the advice, the services provided and the applicable rules. Any conclusion about Harish's compliance should therefore be based on verified records and the relevant regulations.
Kanathur police had registered a case of unnatural death and are examining the circumstances surrounding Harish's death, including the allegations made by his family.
Reports also said that no suicide note had been recovered. Investigators are examining statements and digital material, including the video reportedly recorded before Harish's death.
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