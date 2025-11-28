Vacation Gone Wrong: Tourists’ Bags Tossed Into Sea During Thailand Ferry Ride

Viral: Dozens of tourists were left stunned after their suitcases and backpacks toppled into the sea during a ferry ride in Thailand. The incident took place on the route between the well-known islands of Koh Tao and Koh Samui.

A traveller from Perth, Alice Zamparelli, filmed the chaos for TikTok, capturing luggage drifting in the water as crew members scrambled to pull back whatever they could.

The bags reportedly slid off the ferry’s upper deck due to the wet surface, just as the vessel hit rough, choppy waters. Many holidaymakers were left stranded without essentials, with some even losing passports and travel insurance documents.

The episode has triggered widespread anger online, with several blaming the crew for failing to secure the luggage before the ferry set off.

She received compensation of 50,000 baht (roughly ₹1.38 lakh), but Zamparelli said the amount barely covered the value of what she lost, calling it far from adequate.

She alleged that the ferry crew insisted no suitcase could be worth more than 20,000 baht (about £470), even though each of theirs easily held belongings worth nearly 100,000 baht (£2,350).

According to her, the staff seemed dismissive, arguing that items in Thailand cost far less than in countries like Australia. “They practically laughed when we explained the value of what we’d lost,” she said.

She added that while they eventually managed to secure 50,000 baht in compensation, it took relentless arguing and repeated back-and-forth. “They finally took us inside and paid us discreetly. No one else received that much, and even then, it didn’t cover our losses. We only got it because we stayed until the very end and wore them down,” she added.

Several other travellers said they too struggled to get any compensation from the ferry company. In the end, only a few passengers received partial reimbursements, and even those amounts barely covered a fraction of what they lost. Many walked away with nothing.

The episode has also renewed questions about the safety practices and baggage-handling standards followed by certain ferry operators in Thailand.