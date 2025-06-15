Vacation Turns Into Nightmare: Nagpur Girl Falls 30 Feet After Zipline Cable Snaps In Manali

A shocking video of a 10-year-old girl's ziplining accident, resulting in serious injuries, has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, where the family from Nagpur had arrived on vacation.

As per India Today, the incident took place on June 8 in which, the daughter of Prafulla Bijwe and his wife Trisha Bijwe fell nearly 30 feet into a gorge after the zipline cable she was strapped to suddenly snapped mid-air.

A fun trip turned into a nightmare in Manali.



A girl from Nagpur fell 30 feet into a pit after a zip line snapped.



Why? Because adventure sports in India are a complete mess.



— J Gautam June 15, 2025

This disheartening incident occurred at a tourist zipline facility in Manali, where many people had visited to enjoy their summer vacation.

As per the media report, Trisha suffered multiple fractures due to the fall.



According to India Today, citing the family, there were insufficient safety measures at the site. Additionally, the family claimed they did not receive immediate assistance after the accident.

Earlier, Trisha went to medical attention in Manali and later shifted to a hospital in Chandigarh. As per the family, she received serious injuries and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nagpur.