MANALI

Vacation Turns Into Nightmare: Nagpur Girl Falls 30 Feet After Zipline Cable Snaps In Manali

Nagpur girl received serious injury after the zipline cable she was strapped to suddenly snapped mid-air. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 04:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Vacation Turns Into Nightmare: Nagpur Girl Falls 30 Feet After Zipline Cable Snaps In Manali Image: ANI

A shocking video of a 10-year-old girl's ziplining accident, resulting in serious injuries, has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, where the family from Nagpur had arrived on vacation. 

As per India Today, the incident took place on June 8 in which, the daughter of Prafulla Bijwe and his wife Trisha Bijwe fell nearly 30 feet into a gorge after the zipline cable she was strapped to suddenly snapped mid-air.

Watch Video:

 

This disheartening incident occurred at a tourist zipline facility in Manali, where many people had visited to enjoy their summer vacation.

As per the media report, Trisha suffered multiple fractures due to the fall.
 
According to India Today, citing the family, there were insufficient safety measures at the site. Additionally, the family claimed they did not receive immediate assistance after the accident.

Earlier, Trisha went to medical attention in Manali and later shifted to a hospital in Chandigarh. As per the family, she received serious injuries and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nagpur.

