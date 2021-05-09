Vaccination only long-term solution to India's COVID-19 problems: US expert Anthony Fauci

New Delhi: The top public health expert from US Dr Anthony Fauci on Sunday urged for ramping up manufacturing of coronavirus vaccines both domestically and globally to successfully win the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In regards to India's crisis, Fauci said getting people vaccinated is the only long-term solution to the current COVID-19 crisis.

He made these remarks in an interview to amercian news television channel ABC News. He is the Chief Medical Adviser to US President Joe Biden.

"The endgame of this all...Is going to be to get people vaccinated...India is the largest vaccine-producing country in the world. They've got to get their resources, not only from within, but also from without," Fauci said.

He also called upon other countries to chip in to get the supplies to India to help make manufacture the vaccines or send vaccines to India.

"One of the ways to do that is to have the big companies that have the capability of making vaccines to really scale up in a great way to get literally hundreds of millions of doses to be able to get to them," he said.

He also recommended mass innoculation drive to stop the spread of the deadly disease across India.

India has been reeling under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with over 4 lakh new coronavirus cases being reported daily in the past few days.

(With inputs from PTI)