Vadodara Accident Updates: Drug Presence Confirmed In Accused Rakshit Chaurasia’s Blood, Forensic Report Awaited

Vadodara police have confirmed that Rakshit Chaurasiya, the 23-year-old law student accused of causing a fatal car crash on March 13, was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident. The crash resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to seven others.

According to The Indian Express, a narcotics rapid test conducted after Chaurasiya’s detention detected the presence of drugs in his system. However, police officials clarified that results from such kits are not admissible in court. To gather concrete evidence, blood samples of Chaurasiya, his co-passenger Praanshu Chauhan, and a third friend who was with them before the crash have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed examination.

“Forensic tests will confirm the exact drug present in his bloodstream,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express. Authorities expect the blood test report within a week. If the findings establish that Chaurasiya was driving under the influence, additional legal sections will be applied to the case, the officer added.

Accused Denies Drunk Driving, Expresses Regret

Despite the allegations, Chaurasiya has denied being intoxicated or speeding. Speaking to the media, he said, "We were overtaking a scooter while making a right turn when we hit a pothole. There was a scooter and another car on the road at that moment. As we turned, our car slightly brushed against the other vehicle, causing the airbag to deploy suddenly. Our vision was obstructed, and we lost control of the car.”

He further denied overspeeding accusations, “We were driving at around 50 km/h. At that time, there were no pedestrians, only the scooter and the car. I had no idea what happened. I didn’t attend any party; I had gone for Holika Dahan and was not drunk. Today, I was informed that a woman lost her life and a few others were injured. I want to meet the victims' families—this is my fault, and whatever action they seek should be taken."

A car and a two-wheeler collided in Gujarat's Vadodara, killing a woman and injuring eight others, police said on Saturday. The accused driver, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, is in police custody, and multiple teams are investigating the incident.

Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar stated that more than three vehicles were involved in the crash, including two Activa scooters and an electric vehicle (EV).