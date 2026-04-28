Vadodara Election Results 2026 Live: Will BJP maintain its stronghold?

Vadodara Election Results 2026 Live: The counting of votes for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation elections is underway.According to the latest updates from the Gujarat State Election Commission at 10:50 AM, the BJP is leading/winning in 16 seats, while the Congress is leading in 4 seats. Follow Gujarat Election Result 2026 Live Updates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and others are yet to open their account.A total of 76 seats across 19 wards are up for grabs in Vadodara. Stay tuned with this page for the latest party-wise results and updates.



The BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are engaged in a tough contest in the major municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Gandhinagar.

According to the State Election Commission, the average voter turnout across the 15 Municipal Corporations stood at 55.1% in the polling held on April 26.Turnout was higher in other local bodies: 65.53% in Municipalities, 66.64% in District Panchayats, and 67.26% in Taluka Panchayats.