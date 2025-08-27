Vaishno Devi Landslide Update: 30 Killed; Trains Cancels As Flashflood Hits

In a devastating incident, at least 30 people lost their lives after heavy rains triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra, officials said on Wednesday.

Heavy rains and flash floods also wreaked havoc in the Kashmir Valley, causing severe damage to infrastructure. On Tuesday, a cloudburst was reported in Jammu’s Doda district, resulting in flash floods and casualties.

Just days earlier, flash floods were triggered by a cloudburst in Kishtwar district’s Chisoti village, the last motorable point en route to the Machail Mata temple on August 14, claiming several lives, mostly pilgrims, and leaving many others injured.

The landslide near Indraprastha Bhojanalaya at Ardhkuwari, en route to the Vaishno Devi cave shrine in Reasi, unfolded on Tuesday.

According to Reasi SSP Paramvir Singh, 30 people have died after heavy rains triggered the landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra.