Vaishno Devi Security Tightened: Two Held for Fake Pony Services After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Two people have been arrested along the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi trekking track in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on charges of pretending to offer pony services based on fake credentials, police confirmed on Thursday.

While on regular patrol close to the Shri Geeta Mata Mandir, a police party intercepted a man who introduced himself as Puran Singh. But on verification, he was found to be Manir Hussain. He was found to be working illegally on someone else's authorised service card. A case has been registered at Katra Police Station under applicable legal provisions.

In a similar case on the Ban Ganga bridge, Sahil Khan of Kotli, Jammu district, was arrested for operating a pony business without a valid license. On interrogation, he confessed that he had no authority, and an FIR has been lodged separately too.

Security Cracked Down On After Pahalgam Attack

These incidents follow increased security throughout Jammu and Kashmir after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 individuals, most of whom were tourists.

The authorities have issued sustained surveillance and verification campaigns along the shrine route to stop unauthorised activities. The officials have also requested all registered service providers to carry proper documentation and appealed to pilgrims to report any suspicious activity.