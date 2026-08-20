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Vaishno Devi Yatra 2026: New registration suspended? Here’s what pilgrims need to know

Fresh registration for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has been temporarily suspended due to adverse weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 10:57 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 10:57 AM IST
Vaishno Devi Yatra 2026: New registration suspended? Here’s what pilgrims need to know
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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Vaishno Devi Yatra 2026: New registration suspended? Here’s what pilgrims need to know
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