/Vaishno Devi Yatra 2026: New registration suspended? Here’s what pilgrims need to know

Fresh registrations for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage have been temporarily suspended due to ongoing inclement weather in Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have taken this step to ensure devotees' safety as rainfall and thunderstorms continue across the region.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has paused new registrations. Not permanently, just until the weather settles. With rain continuing and thunderstorms still a real possibility, the board didn't want to take any chances with pilgrims' safety.
If you've already registered and you're holding a valid RFID card, you can still go ahead with your journey. That said, it's not unconditional movement depends entirely on how the weather holds up and what instructions come from authorities on the ground. The advice for these pilgrims is straightforward: stay alert, follow official guidance, and don't take risks that don't need taking.
Not everything's been paused, though. The Baba Buddha Amarnath Yatra is still running on schedule. Early this morning, a third batch, 455 pilgrims strong, left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu, headed for Mandi tehsil in Poonch district. Ten vehicles made the trip: nine buses and one light motor vehicle, all moving together under heavy security. The yatra runs until August 28, wrapping up on Raksha Bandhan.
The MeT Department isn't offering much reassurance. Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected across large parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Some areas of the plains, especially along with higher regions, have already seen heavy rainfall since last night, and there's more to come: forecasts point to heavy rain in certain pockets, particularly through the late afternoon and evening. Kashmir division isn't off the hook either; isolated heavy rainfall is possible there too.
Authorities are urging caution. Avoid unnecessary travel, especially once the heavier showers set in.
For now, officials are watching the skies closely. Fresh registrations will resume once conditions actually improve, not a moment before. Until then, the message to pilgrims and residents stays the same: stay safe, keep an eye on official updates, and don't let impatience override caution.
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