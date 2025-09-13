Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2959511https://zeenews.india.com/india/vaishno-devi-yatra-resumes-landslide-suspension-2959511.html
NewsIndia
HEAVY RAIN IN VAISHNO DEVI

BREAKING: Vaishno Devi Yatra Postponed Due To Rain, To Resume 'Till Further Order'

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra is set to resume on Sunday after a 19-day suspension caused by relentless rain and a deadly landslide.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 08:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Vaishno Devi Yatra Postponed Due To Rain, To Resume 'Till Further Order'Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra. (PHOTO: IANS)

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, scheduled to recommence on Sunday, September 14, will resume after a 19-day suspension due to relentless rain and a deadly landslide. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has confirmed that the pilgrimage will proceed, subject to favourable weather conditions.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK