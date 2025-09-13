BREAKING: Vaishno Devi Yatra Postponed Due To Rain, To Resume 'Till Further Order'

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, scheduled to recommence on Sunday, September 14, will resume after a 19-day suspension due to relentless rain and a deadly landslide. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has confirmed that the pilgrimage will proceed, subject to favourable weather conditions.

Jai Mata Di!

Due to incessant rain at Bhawan & the track, commencement of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra scheduled from 14th Sept stands postponed till further order. Devotees are requested to stay updated through official communication channels. @OfficeOfLGJandK @diprjk September 13, 2025