BREAKING: Vaishno Devi Yatra Postponed Due To Rain, To Resume 'Till Further Order'

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra is set to resume on Sunday after a 19-day suspension caused by relentless rain and a deadly landslide.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, scheduled to recommence on Sunday, September 14, will resume after a 19-day suspension due to relentless rain and a deadly landslide. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has confirmed that the pilgrimage will proceed, subject to favourable weather conditions.
Due to incessant rain at Bhawan & the track, commencement of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra scheduled from 14th Sept stands postponed till further order. Devotees are requested to stay updated through official communication channels. @OfficeOfLGJandK @diprjk— Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (@OfficialSMVDSB) September 13, 2025
