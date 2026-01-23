Vaishno Devi yatra suspended: Heavy snowfall in J&k halts the holy shrine journey | See visuals

Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended: The holy shrine journey, the Vaishno Devi Yatra, was temporarily suspended on Friday after heavy snowfall and rain hit the several regions of Jammu & Kashmir, officials said. The weather changed rapidly, bringing the first snowfall of the season to the holy Trikuta Hills and prompting authorities to halt the pilgrimage for safety reasons.

First Snowfall of Season

The famous Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta Hills was covered in fresh snow, turning the steep paths and surrounding mountains into a serene winter landscape. The snowfall began on Thursday evening in high-altitude areas and continued into Friday, creating scenic views but also unsafe conditions for trekkers.

Images and videos shared by news agencies show the pilgrimage route and the Holy Shrine covered in a thick white layer of snow, drawing awe from observers but raising safety concerns for travellers.