IMD Alert: Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Due To IMD Weather Warning

The yatra to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been canceled for three days from Sunday, October 5, in response to an official weather warning of unfavorable weather on the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

The SMVDSB made the decision in exercise of a vital safety measure to avoid the risks of heavy rain.

Yatra Halted for Three Days Amid Severe Weather Forecast

The Vaishno Devi Yatra suspension comes into effect from Sunday, October 5, and will be valid up to Tuesday, October 7. The Shrine Board referred to an adverse weather alert released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as the reason for the precautionary stoppage.

The SMVDSB made the announcement through its social media account, X (formerly Twitter):

"Yatra Update. In light of inclement weather warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, Vaishno Devi Yatra will remain suspended from 5th to 7th October 2025 & will restart on 08/10/2025. Pilgrims can remain informed through authentic sources."

The yatra is to resume on Wednesday, October 8, subject to the weather clearing and conditions normalizing.

Precautionary Measure Against Landslide Threat

Official authorities have instructed pilgrims to check official sources for the latest information before embarking on their pilgrimage. The Yatra suspension has been ordered as a preventive measure in view of the high threat perception for landslides, flooding, and cloudbursts that follow heavy rainfalls in the hill state.

It is the urgent need for this increased care in view of recent past tragic experience in the weather in the region.

Pilgrimage Resumed Recently After Fatal Landslide

The Shrine Board's conservative stance comes on the heels of several suspensions of the Yatra this year because of unfavorable weather conditions. Just recently, the pilgrimage had resumed on September 17 after a long 22-day break.

That shutdown was enforced following a horrific tragedy on August 26, when a landslide in the vicinity of Ardhkuwari killed 34 pilgrims and injured 20 others.

In spite of the disruptions this year, authorities pointed out that after the Yatra was resumed in September, more than 1.70 lakh devotees safely offered their obeisance at the Vaishno Devi shrine during Navratri time.

