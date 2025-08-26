Vaishno Devi Yatra Temporarily Suspended Due To Inclement Weather, IMD Issues Red Alert
India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Jammu and Kashmir.
The yatra to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi was temporarily suspended on Tuesday due to continuous heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the Union Territory. In another development, a landslide occurred at Vaishno Devi's Ardhkuwari area on Tuesday, as per media reports.
