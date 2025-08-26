Advertisement
VAISHNO DEVI

Vaishno Devi Yatra Temporarily Suspended Due To Inclement Weather, IMD Issues Red Alert

India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Vaishno Devi Yatra Temporarily Suspended Due To Inclement Weather, IMD Issues Red AlertRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)
The yatra to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi was temporarily suspended on Tuesday due to continuous heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the Union Territory.
In another development, a landslide occurred at Vaishno Devi's Ardhkuwari area on Tuesday, as per media reports.

