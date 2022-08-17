We have been following Val Cortez for years now! And her wonderful travel stories not only fascinate but also motivate us to be wanderers. After all, taking pleasure in the scenic views of different locales is on everyone's to-do list! Have you ever speculated about what motivates people to leave their cosy-comfy homes and stroll in the allies of some other country? Well, we aren't sure about others, but Val Cortez says, "One of my favourite things about travelling is the local experience."

"It's a treasure to meet new people, understand their culture, explore their cuisine, etc. I do snatch a glimpse of famous monuments and landmarks, but spending time at the local restaurant with residentials is what I cherish the most," Val Cortez further added.

During her trip to Malaysia, the travel enthusiast posted an Instagram story from a street-side fast food centre highlighting her preference for regional things. Similarly, Val has posted pictures and videos of the locales of several countries.

In almost all of her travel videos, you will often see her walking on the streets or interacting with townies. Val Cortez is indeed a true traveller!! She has been to countries like Amsterdam, Peru, Budapest, Serbia, Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Russia, Italy, Turkey, Thailand, and many more.

Besides this one main reason, Val Cortez also travels for her passion and solace. She says, "My soaring business checked off almost everything from my wishlist. Except one! And travelling helped me find fulfilment in my life. It felt surreal and beyond words to visit new places and sway in the ooze of a new aura. If I could, I would want to travel forever."

For anyone who will be travelling shortly, check out her travel stories on Instagram at @val.aroundtheworld to get an idea of what you should do and where you should go once you are out there for your vacation!

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is Sponsored Feature, This article is a sponsored publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL)