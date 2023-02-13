topStoriesenglish2572990
Valentine's Day: 'Will Stop SEX..' Pramod Muthalik's Shri Ram Sena Issues Threat For 14th Feb

"We will stop the drug and sex that will happen on the pretext of celebration of Valentine`s Day. It will be done according to the law," he said.

Last Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 10:07 PM IST|Source: IANS

Taking objection to the celebration of Valentines` Day on February 14, the Shri Ram Sena has stated that its activists will keep a hawk`s eye on parks, parlours and hotels. Speaking to reporters, Pramod Muthalik, national president of the Sena, said that they oppose the celebration every year and the group will oppose it this year also.  "We will stop the drug and sex that will happen on the pretext of celebration of Valentine`s Day. It will be done according to the law," he said.

Speaking about contesting from the Karkala assembly constituency, presently represented by Minister for Power, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar who is a blue eyed boy of the Sangh Parivar, Muthalik stated that he won`t backtrack under any circumstances. "The BJP insiders have appreciated me for choosing the constituency. Those who are in the CM race if the BJP comes to power in the state have pledged their support," he said.

"I have been touring the Karkala assembly constituency for three months. I have failed in politics before. If I had supported fake Hindutva, I would have been in a powerful position today. I don`t know politics. I am competing in terms of fake and genuine Hindutva. The BJP government has lodged 109 cases against me," he said.

