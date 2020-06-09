Validity of expired vehicle-fitness, permit, driving license, registration extended till September 30

New Delhi: The Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday (June 9, 2020) announced to extend the validity of the expired vehicle-fitness, permit, driving license, and registration till September 30.

Gadkari took the decision in view of the current COVID-19 crisis to avoid the hardships faced by the transporters and citizens.

Earlier on March 30, 2020, Gadkari had announced that the documents that have expired in February 2020, or would expire by June 30, will be deemed valid till June 30.

Given the current circumstances to avoid hardships being faced by transporters and citizens, State Govts are further advised that these documents be considered valid till 30 September 2020 for enforcement purpose. #IndiaFightsCorona — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 9, 2020

Gadkari who also holds the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) office, had said on June 7 that the MSME has a huge contribution to the economy but due to the coronavirus crisis, it has suffered a great deal.

Speaking on Zee News's India DNA E-Conclave, Gadkari said, "The central government has given an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crores to salvage all areas. Out of this, Rs 3 lakh crore has been given to the MSME sector.”

He also said that swadeshi cannot be associated with self-reliant India.

India is trying to be self-reliant. "We will reduce imports, will encourage exports. There should not be a disappointment in the Corona crisis. Must move with positive thinking. The opposition should not govern the workers in such a corona period," he said.