/Gujarat rain havoc: Bandhan Bank employee stands in neck-deep water outside house in Valsad; viral video shows flood shock

Intense overnight rains lashed the South Gujarat region, causing heavy urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas of the region. The severity of the situation was brought into light in a viral video posted by Shivam Singh, an employee of Bandhan Bank living in the locality of Mograwadi of Valsad District in Gujarat, showing himself standing in water chest-deep just outside his housing society.
Shivam Singh, employed as a banker at Bandhan Bank, had no other option but to seek leave from work due to the accumulation of excessive water levels making it impossible for him to exit the premises of his housing society.
The incident took place at Akshardham Residency in Mograwadi, Valsad. The video shot around 7:00 AM on July 23, after several days of continuous rains, shows Singh trapped in water chest-deep on the waterlogged road of his residential locality.
"This is my society, guys. We have just inaugurated a new river in our society," Singh remarked humorously in Hindi while recording the clip.\
Elaborating on his problem, Singh mentioned that while he held the keys to his bank branch, he found himself completely stranded as there was too much water in the region.
While acknowledging the difficulties that the people had been facing in the wake of electricity being off for two days, Singh appreciated the quick response of the local administration team and disaster management teams.
"This is a natural calamity. Any city, any state can face this kind of situation. In such situations, we will always be helpless," Singh said. "The local government and the NDRF team are very responsive to the situation. They reached out and extended all kinds of help...local authorities helped us in relocating and also brought food...rescued some stray dogs too."
Moreover, Singh spoke of the community spirit and pointed out that people helped each other by moving their cars to a safer place as well as making tea and snacks despite a lack of electricity in the area.
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