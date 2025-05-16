Valuables Worth Rs 22.5 Lakh Stolen From Parked Car In Bengaluru, Recovered Within 2 Days

A case of theft was registered at Cubbon Park Police Station on May 11 after a resident of Koramangala reported that valuables worth Rs 22.5 lakh were stolen from her parked car.

According to the complainant, she had driven from Koramangala to Cubbon Park around 8:00 AM for a walk and parked her car near the Queen's Road bus stop. When she returned around 9:00 AM and checked the car's trunk, she found her bag missing.

The stolen items included gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh, gold coins worth Rs 4 lakh, diamond jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh, a designer wristwatch valued at Rs 75,000, and a branded handbag worth Rs 20,000.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Cubbon Park Police Station. During the investigation, police pursued multiple leads and gathered intelligence through informants. On May 13, they apprehended a suspect near Ganesh Block, Mahalakshmi Layout. Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the theft. On the same day, all the stolen items were recovered from the suspect's residence in Laggere. The total value of the recovered items is Rs 22.5 lakh.

The accused was produced before the Hon'ble Court on May 13 and was remanded to judicial custody. The investigation was conducted under the guidance of Shri Shekhar H.T., IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division), and the leadership of Shri C. Balakrishna, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cubbon Park Sub-Division, along with Inspector Girish A.K. of Cubbon Park Police Station and his team.

Further investigation is underway.