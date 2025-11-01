Vande Bharat Express From Kochi To Bengaluru Starts Soon: Check Route, Time, And More | Key Details Inside

A brand new Vande Bharat Express is set to launch soon between the route of Kochi and Bengaluru. The Southern Railway has finalised the schedule for the new semi-high-speed service.

This would be Kerala's third Vande Bharat Express and would come as a relief for the passengers. The official start date is expected to be announced soon. According to IANS, there are indications that the service will be flagged off this month itself.

Kochi-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Schedule

According to the released schedule, the Kochi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will depart Ernakulam at 2:20 pm and reach Bengaluru City by 11 pm. In the return journey, it will leave Bengaluru at 5:10 am and arrive in Ernakulam at 1:50 pm.

Kochi-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Route

The Kochi-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will have scheduled halts at:

Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, and an additional stop at Krishnarajapuram during the return leg.

Kochi-Bengaluru Vande Bharat: Distance Covered

The train, in its journey, will cover 608 kilometres in just nine hours. As per IANS, the service promises a faster, more comfortable travel option compared to existing trains.

The Kochi-Bengaluru Vande Bharat will comprise eight coaches, including one executive class coach.

Kerala's Third Vande Bharat Express

There has been a huge influx of Kerala students studying in Bengaluru, and often complaints arise of the lack of a fast mode of transport.

With this Kochi-Bengaluru train, Kerala’s Vande Bharat fleet will rise to three, following the successful operation of the Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod and the Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru services.

The service is also expected to spur tourism and business travel between Kerala and Karnataka, enhancing connectivity across two of South India’s most vibrant economic corridors.

(with IANS inputs)