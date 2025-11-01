Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2978840https://zeenews.india.com/india/vande-bharat-express-from-kochi-to-bengaluru-starts-soon-check-route-time-and-more-key-details-inside-2978840.html
NewsIndia
VANDE BHARAT NEWS

Vande Bharat Express From Kochi To Bengaluru Starts Soon: Check Route, Time, And More | Key Details Inside

The Kochi-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, in its journey, will cover 608 kilometres in just nine hours. Meanwhile, the service is also expected to spur tourism and business travel. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 08:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vande Bharat Express From Kochi To Bengaluru Starts Soon: Check Route, Time, And More | Key Details InsideVande Bharat Express (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

A brand new Vande Bharat Express is set to launch soon between the route of Kochi and Bengaluru. The Southern Railway has finalised the schedule for the new semi-high-speed service.

This would be Kerala's third Vande Bharat Express and would come as a relief for the passengers. The official start date is expected to be announced soon. According to IANS, there are indications that the service will be flagged off this month itself.

Also Read- Forget Vande Bharat Sleeper- Indian Railways' New Luxurious Coach To Set New Benchmark Of Comfort - Watch

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kochi-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Schedule  

According to the released schedule, the Kochi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will depart Ernakulam at 2:20 pm and reach Bengaluru City by 11 pm. In the return journey, it will leave Bengaluru at 5:10 am and arrive in Ernakulam at 1:50 pm.

Kochi-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Route

The Kochi-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will have scheduled halts at:

Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, and an additional stop at Krishnarajapuram during the return leg.

Kochi-Bengaluru Vande Bharat: Distance Covered

The train, in its journey, will cover 608 kilometres in just nine hours. As per IANS, the service promises a faster, more comfortable travel option compared to existing trains.

The Kochi-Bengaluru Vande Bharat will comprise eight coaches, including one executive class coach.

Kerala's Third Vande Bharat Express

There has been a huge influx of Kerala students studying in Bengaluru, and often complaints arise of the lack of a fast mode of transport. 

With this Kochi-Bengaluru train, Kerala’s Vande Bharat fleet will rise to three, following the successful operation of the Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod and the Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru services.

The service is also expected to spur tourism and business travel between Kerala and Karnataka, enhancing connectivity across two of South India’s most vibrant economic corridors.

(with IANS inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

PM Modi
'Proper Housing To Nearly Four Crore People': PM Highlights Welfare Schemes
Annabelle
Annabelle In Delhi? Halloween Makeup Goes Viral - People Gasp, Run Away |WATCH
Evening cravings
8 Simple Tricks To Stop Evening Cravings Naturally
Lawrence Bishnoi gang
What is Driving Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Growing Violence In Canada?
Nepal news
Nepal: Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhairahawa, Passengers Safe
Mumbai
Woman Held At Mumbai Airport With Rs 47 Crore Cocaine In Coffee Packets
india afghanistan relations
Does India Really Control Taliban, Or Is Pakistan Spinning Another Story?
JD Vance
Why JD Vance Is Going Viral: A Hug, His Wife’s Religion, And Reactions
India Nyoma Airbase
India's 13,700-Ft Airbase Becomes China, Pakistan's Worst Nightmare
Srikakulam stampede
What Led To Fatal Crush That Killed 10 People In Srikakulam Temple Stampede