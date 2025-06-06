Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2911800https://zeenews.india.com/india/vande-bharat-katra-srinagar-chenab-bridge-schedule-2025-2911800.html
NewsIndia
VANDE BHARAT PM MODI

Vande Bharat Trains To Katra-Srinagar Via Chenab Bridge From THIS Date: Schedule, Stoppages & Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Vande Bharat Express trains connecting Katra to Srinagar via the iconic Chenab Bridge on June 7, 2025, as part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL). Check train schedules, stoppages, and key features of this historic rail project.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 11:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vande Bharat Trains To Katra-Srinagar Via Chenab Bridge From THIS Date: Schedule, Stoppages & Details Indian Railway conducts a trial run on the newly constructed world's highest railway bridge (IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the game-changing 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project in Jammu & Kashmir today, June 6, a milestone in connectivity in terms of all-weather rail linkages to Kashmir. The opening features the iconic Chenab Railway Bridge, the world's tallest railway arch bridge, and the Anji Khad Bridge, Indian Railways' first cable-stayed bridge. PM Modi will also inaugurate two sets of Vande Bharat Express trains, which will begin regular runs between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar from June 7, 2025.

Vande Bharat Express: Schedule And Stoppages

Train No. 26401/26402: Train 26401 leaves Katra at 8:10 AM and reaches Srinagar at 11:08 AM, halting at Banihal (9:58 AM). The return train, Train 26402, from Srinagar leaves at 2:00 PM and arrives at Katra at 4:48 PM, halting at Banihal (3:10 PM). Runs every day except Tuesdays.

Train No. 26403/26404: Train 26404 begins from Srinagar at 8:00 AM and reaches Katra at 10:58 AM with a halt at Banihal (9:02 AM). The return, Train 26403, leaves Katra at 2:55 PM and reaches Srinagar at 5:53 PM with a halt at Banihal (4:40 PM). Runs daily except Wednesdays.

Both trips are less than three hours, providing quick connectivity. Operations will run for now between Srinagar and Katra because of redevelopment work at Jammu Tawi station under the Amrit Bharat initiative. After redevelopment, the route will be extended to Jammu.

USBRL: An Engineering Marvel

The Rs 43,780 crore USBRL project, India's most ambitious rail project, is 272 km long in the Himalayas, with 36 tunnels (119 km) and 943 bridges. The Chenab and Anji Khad bridges stand out as signature elements, improving connectivity, trade, and tourism in Jammu & Kashmir.

Vande Bharat's Winter-Ready Design

Designed for the Himalayan environment, the Vande Bharat trains are capable of performing in temperatures as low as -20°C, with heated windscreens, state-of-the-art heating systems, and thermally insulated toilets guaranteeing comfort throughout the year.

The launch marks a new era of connectivity for Kashmir, joining it ideally with the remainder of India.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK