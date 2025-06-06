Vande Bharat Trains To Katra-Srinagar Via Chenab Bridge From THIS Date: Schedule, Stoppages & Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the game-changing 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project in Jammu & Kashmir today, June 6, a milestone in connectivity in terms of all-weather rail linkages to Kashmir. The opening features the iconic Chenab Railway Bridge, the world's tallest railway arch bridge, and the Anji Khad Bridge, Indian Railways' first cable-stayed bridge. PM Modi will also inaugurate two sets of Vande Bharat Express trains, which will begin regular runs between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar from June 7, 2025.

Vande Bharat Express: Schedule And Stoppages

Train No. 26401/26402: Train 26401 leaves Katra at 8:10 AM and reaches Srinagar at 11:08 AM, halting at Banihal (9:58 AM). The return train, Train 26402, from Srinagar leaves at 2:00 PM and arrives at Katra at 4:48 PM, halting at Banihal (3:10 PM). Runs every day except Tuesdays.

Train No. 26403/26404: Train 26404 begins from Srinagar at 8:00 AM and reaches Katra at 10:58 AM with a halt at Banihal (9:02 AM). The return, Train 26403, leaves Katra at 2:55 PM and reaches Srinagar at 5:53 PM with a halt at Banihal (4:40 PM). Runs daily except Wednesdays.

Both trips are less than three hours, providing quick connectivity. Operations will run for now between Srinagar and Katra because of redevelopment work at Jammu Tawi station under the Amrit Bharat initiative. After redevelopment, the route will be extended to Jammu.

USBRL: An Engineering Marvel

The Rs 43,780 crore USBRL project, India's most ambitious rail project, is 272 km long in the Himalayas, with 36 tunnels (119 km) and 943 bridges. The Chenab and Anji Khad bridges stand out as signature elements, improving connectivity, trade, and tourism in Jammu & Kashmir.

Vande Bharat's Winter-Ready Design

Designed for the Himalayan environment, the Vande Bharat trains are capable of performing in temperatures as low as -20°C, with heated windscreens, state-of-the-art heating systems, and thermally insulated toilets guaranteeing comfort throughout the year.

The launch marks a new era of connectivity for Kashmir, joining it ideally with the remainder of India.