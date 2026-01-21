Vande Bharat Sleeper: Viral Clips Reveal 1AC 'Smart Glass' And Spark National 'Civic Sense' Debate | VIDEO

Vande Bharat, whose name has long been associated with luxury during the daytime, has now formally entered the overnight class, revolutionizing long-distance train travel in India. Following its initial run on its debut journey from Howrah to Kamakhya, Vande Bharat Sleeper has been at the forefront of a huge social media storm with videos going viral for a whole range of reasons, from innovation to indiscipline.

First Look Series: 1AC Luxury: "Smart Glass" & Premier Berths

A digital creator named Kailashi Yash Bajpai (@explorewithkailashi) went viral with a video walkthrough of the First Class or "1AC" compartment, which already reached over 20 million views on Instagram.

In the footage, there is a marked deviation in the Indian Railways coach compared to the traditional ones in various

Privacy Tech: The compartment door is equipped with the "Smart Glass" window, enabling the glass to become clear with the touch of a single button while reverting to opaque.

Personal Comfort: Every berth has individual air circulation vents, retractable shades for windows, and plenty of ambient lighting.

Improved Security: Comparisons to international bullet trains describe a new heavy-duty locking mechanism and a more streamlined layout.

The 'Civic Sense' Dilemma: Littering Sparks Outrage

While the train's hardware has received glowing reviews, its "software"—passenger behaviour—is under fire. Vlogger Akshay Malhotra (@journeyswithak) shared a contrasting viral clip criticising fellow travellers for littering the brand-new coaches.

The video shows used ice cream cups and spoons lying on the floor of a premium compartment instead of going into the dustbins provided. "You can get the best trains on the track, but civic sense is what keeps them running," said one commenter, mirroring a thought echoed by thousands who now fear that the premium interiors will soon be "in shambles" due to negligence.

Netizens React: A Matter of National Pride

The comment threads of these viral clips have become a battleground over public property. Reactions abound:

Parental Seal of Approval: "Travelling with children will be a breeze. Finally, some decent sleep."

Accountability: "Now it's upon the people to make good use of it. I hope we take care of these trains."

Innovation: "This is the best thing done in the last few years for Indian rail."

Beyond The Berths: New Comfort Standards

Adding to the hype, there's a new 'viral sensation' that revolves around the upgraded bedding, boasting the best possible blanket covers and sanitised linen that aspires to be on par with the best airlines in the world.

With the Vande Bharat Sleeper all set to introduce itself on more routes, the spotlight will be on how much the Indian crowd can preserve the "world-class" atmosphere provided by the government.

