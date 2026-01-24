Vande Bharat Sleeper food controversy: Passengers slam 'poor quality' and 'veg-only' menu on Kamakhya–Howrah route | VIDEO

India's first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, flagged off just a few days ago in a big ceremony, seems to have invited a wave of anger from passengers. Travelers on the newly inaugurated Kamakhya-Howrah sector of the Vande Bharat Express have started voicing discontent on social media over an evident "drastic decline in service quality."

The train, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, has been conceptualized to take overnight train travel to the next level in terms of amenities. However, as the “premium experience” enters regular commercial operations on January 22, it seems to have hit the road.

Viral outrage: Missing dal and reduced portions

However, the debate escalated further when an X user-with the handle @TechAnsuman-shared an image showing the quality of the food during the inaugural flight compared to that served during an ordinary commercial flight:



The "food plate" during the "Commercial Run" offered a smaller quantity, fewer accompaniments, and a lack of premium qualities compared to the inaugural flight.

Dinner of India's 1st Sleeper Vande Bharat



Inaugural Journey Regular Journey pic.twitter.com/IIJTa3tRpB — Uday Chatterjee (@UdayChatterje) January 23, 2026

Another passenger from the Third AC Coach spoke of chaos on board:

Quality issues: Over-cooked rice, "hard" roti, and under-cooked veggies without any kind of spice

The 'spilled dal' excuse: The train staff allegedly claimed that the dal could not be served since it had spilled as soon as the train began moving.

Service gaps: Various travelers expressed that there was no service of morning tea at all, and dinner was served around 11:30 PM too.

This is absolutely disgraceful! Indian Railways should be ashamed! The food provided by Mayfair Resort on Vande Bharat Sleeper is the worst. Passengers on train 27576 can't stop complaining about the food. They only served veg dinner without evening tea @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva pic.twitter.com/GVqelUyYvQ — Kunal Dhar (@Kunal8X) January 23, 2026

The 'veg-only' menu sparking political row

Apart from the quality factor itself, the particular nature of the menu has sparked a political storm. While the train connects two regions (West Bengal and Assam) within its territory where both fish and meat are articles of dietary necessity and usage, the Indian Railways has gone for a 100% pure vegetarian menu.

The Trinamool Congress party reacted by terming the move as bad politics in the region where the food is mostly non-vegetarian. On the other hand, the railway officials have defended the decision by stating the train passes through two major pilgrim centers: the Maa Kamakhya Temple and the Maa Kali Temple.

Premium branding vs. reality on the ground

The catering for this route was earlier marketed as a luxury arrangement with Mayfair Spring Valley Resort in Guwahati, offering delectable regional dishes such as Basanti Pulao, Cholar Dal, and Joha Rice of the Assamese.

However, passengers who are presently paying premium fares, which range from ₹2,435 to ₹3,855, argue that the delivery at IRCTC's base kitchen in Guwahati has fallen short of these standards. "Premium branding is all fine, if the basic service delivery is not done," read one such viral post that mentioned bed sheets being absent and general staff confusion in addition to the food problems.

