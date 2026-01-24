A viral video circulating on social media showing the facility of a dedicated pets compartment on India's newly operational Vande Bharat Sleeper has sparked an open debate on the merits of the newly introduced facility for travelers and animal enthusiasts alike.

The video presented the facility of the "Pet Box," which has brought the longtime debate on "pet-friendly train travel" into the social sphere.

Inside the viral 'dog box'

Accordingly, the reel posted on the social media handle Kailashi Yash Bajpai (@explorewithkailashi), an individual interested in traveling and sharing experiences thereof on social platforms, presents an initial preview into the fauna's lodging arrangement on the high-end train platform. As facilitated in the shared reel, the viewers get to see an "large cage-like metal compartment" on the train, wherein there is a "secure latched door."

According to the author of this video, pet parents need to pre-book this facility, marking a formal attempt made by Indian Railways to cater to animal transportation on its high-speed, premium railway service.

Mixed reactions: Comfort vs. convenience

Even though the introduction of a pet area will be a landmark step for Indian Railways, the design has faced an instantaneous examination from the internet community:

The Critics: Some users felt that, as a premium service, the metal "box" looked restrictive and "industrial" in design. Some had concerns with ventilation and the comfort of larger breeds on 12 to 15 hour overnight flights.

The Supporters: Travelers who use the Indian Railways also observed that the rail service had long offered few choices for pets to travel within the train. In any case, for these pet owners, it was a step forward to standardize the travel arrangements for pets by providing them space within the coach.

Redefining overnight rail with Vande Bharat sleeper features

The Vande Bharat Sleeper claims to represent a quantum jump over existing railway classes like Rajdhani and even Duronto. Apart from its infamous pet box, its long list of high-tech comforts includes

Sleek interiors: Air-conditioned coaches with sealed gangways to reduce the level of noise.

Superior berths - well-contoured, well-cushioned sleeping berths, well-lit by individual reading lights, and improved access.

Hygiene & Tech: Bio vacuum toilets with touch-free fittings and information displays in each coach.

Increased safety level: Fitted with Kavach (Indigenous Anti-Collision System), a fire detection system, and round-the-clock CCTV Cameras

Premium protocol: The emphasis is on "Confirmed Berths Only" to ensure that there is no overcrowding and a high quality of experience is maintained.

The future of pet travel in India

As the Vande Bharat Sleeper enters various routes, the feedback from this viral post may have an effect on the designs of pet spaces in following versions and iterations. Currently, passengers are advised to follow the latest IRCTC and Indian Railways guidelines pertaining to pet transfers, as they require specific health certifications and luggage-scale fees applied to pet luggage.

