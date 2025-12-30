Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Touches 180 Kmph Speed In Kota Nagda Section: Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Video | Watch

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday took to social media handle ‘X’ to share a video of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train running at the speed of 180 Kmph in a ‘water test’ conducted by the Commissioner Railway Safety.

“Vande Bharat Sleeper tested today by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. It ran at 180 kmph between Kota Nagda section. And our own water test demonstrated the technological features of this new generation train.” wrote Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with a short video of the ‘water test’ on his official X handle.

Vande Bharat Sleeper tested today by Commissioner Railway Safety. It ran at 180 kmph between Kota Nagda section. And our own water test demonstrated the technological features of this new generation train. pic.twitter.com/w0tE0Jcp2h — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 30, 2025

The video shows the speed of the train increasing from 178 Kmph to 180 Kmph in seconds, on a mobile screen placed along with glasses of water stacked on top of each other. The train’s movement does not spill the water, showing the speed and stability of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

Earlier this year, in September, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the launch of two Vande Bharat Sleeper trains.

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will soon launch for AC-class travelers, as stated in the ministry's year-end review: “It will truly redefine train travel for long distances, drastically cutting travel time, first on busy routes, then across all routes.”

Manufactured by BEML Limited, formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited, using Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train features 16 coaches across AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier configurations. It accommodates 1,128 passengers and reaches a top speed of 180 kmph, positioning it among India's fastest overnight services.

Currently, Indian Railways operates semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains on the network with a design speed of 180 kmph and a maximum operating speed of 160 kmph.

