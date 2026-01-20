Vande Bharat Train Expansion In India: Indian Railways To Increase Fleet To 800 By 2030 And 4,500 By 2047; Check Features And Expected Speed

Vande Bharat Train Expansion In India: Indian Railways is planning a major expansion of its Vande Bharat train network to improve connectivity and cut travel time between cities. The national transporter aims to increase the Vande Bharat fleet to 800 trains by 2030 and 4,500 trains by 2047.

At present, 164 Vande Bharat services are running across the country. According to railway officials, these semi-high-speed trains will gradually replace older conventional trains on key routes.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways said, “Vande Bharat is envisioned as a key pillar of India’s passenger rail modernisation in the coming decades. By 2047, the Vande Bharat fleet is envisioned to scale to around 4,500 trainsets, aligned with India’s long-term development goals. In the medium term, the focus is on scaling up services, operating about 800 Vande Bharat trainsets by 2030, subject to infrastructure readiness and manufacturing capacity.”

Vande Bharat Train: First Introduced In Feb 2019

The Vande Bharat Express made its debut on February 15, 2019, marking India’s first indigenously designed semi-high-speed train. The second-generation Vande Bharat 2.0 was launched on September 30, 2022, followed by the Vande Bharat 3.0, which became operational in 2025.

So far, more than 160 services have been commissioned under different series, including the HEMU-300TT trainsets. Designed for faster acceleration and shorter travel times, these trains aim to enhance the overall passenger experience through improved onboard facilities and upgraded station amenities.

Vande Bharat Train Features

The Vande Bharat trains are equipped with several advanced features aimed at improving passenger comfort, safety, and efficiency. Semi-permanent jerk-free couplers and improved suspension systems ensure a smoother and more comfortable ride, while regenerative braking systems help enhance energy efficiency during operations.

Safety is strengthened through the installation of CCTV cameras, emergency alarm push buttons, and passenger–crew talk-back units in all coaches. The trains also feature a Coach Condition Monitoring System (CCMS) with remote monitoring displays for better maintenance and reliability. Modern air-conditioning systems, fitted with indigenously developed UV-C lamp-based disinfection technology, improve air quality onboard.

Adding further, bio-vacuum toilets and Divyangjan-friendly lavatories are provided in the driving coaches at both ends. GPS-based passenger information systems, along with ergonomically designed seating, further enhance ride comfort and the overall travel experience.

Vande Bharat 4.0: Speed (Expected)

The Railways Ministry has announced that India’s Vande Bharat trains are set for a big upgrade in speed and technology. The next-generation Vande Bharat 4.0 is expected to run at speeds of up to 250 kmph starting in 2027.