Vande Bharat TTE suspended after viral video shows him offering 'discounted' Rs 380 fare

Viral video: The Indian Railways took disciplinary measures against a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) for offering discounted fares to a passenger on the Vande Bharat express via social media.

Allegations from a viral video

The case got national attention due to a viral video uploaded by the X account Ghar Ke Kalesh. In the viral video, the TTE was recorded discussing tickets inside a train coach.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the footage, the alleged incident showed that the TTE told one passenger, while their request was "not allowed", he could make a reservation for them at the price of Rs 380. He warned the passenger that, through the standard procedure, it would have been around Rs 700.

Vande Bharat ₹750 ticket was being arranged by the TTE for just ₹380.⁰

This guy records it and made it viral pic.twitter.com/hjHH35rPAC — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 12, 2026

ALSO READ | Fatima Jatoi's 6-minute 39-second video controversy: The truth behind the Pakistani TikTok star viral leak scam

Action taken against the employee

Due to rising discussions and public outrage over the video, railway authorities took action and commented on the social media post of Railway Seva and DRM Danapur.

After an initial investigation of the viral video, the TTE got suspended, as it was revealed that it goes against the rules. The railway administration has declared its zero-tolerance policy towards this kind of activity from its employees.

Public reaction: A discussion of corruption versus convenience

This video has sparked a heated discussion in the online community about the level of transparency in the railway services and the behaviour of officials:

Proponents of anti-corruption policies: Many individuals commented that such behavior contributes to people's fears about corruption in public services.

Sarcastic and humorous observers: Some commenters ironically commented that such instances of corruption had become commonplace; others found it funny how a TTE was caught trying to give less money to a passenger and not the other way around.

Pro-TTE: The third side in this discussion argued that perhaps the TTE tried to help one of the passengers receive an affordable ticket, although it remains against policy to do so.

This discussion has emphasised the need for greater diligence and increased digitisation of tickets to prevent such occurrences.

ALSO READ | 90% vs. 60%: Viral video highlighting 'expectation gap' between toppers and backbenchers sparks internet laughter