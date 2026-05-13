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NewsIndiaVande Bharat TTE suspended after viral video shows him offering 'discounted' Rs 380 fare
INDIAN RAILWAY

Vande Bharat TTE suspended after viral video shows him offering 'discounted' Rs 380 fare

Indian Railways has suspended a TTE after a viral video showed him allegedly offering a Rs 700 Vande Bharat ticket for just Rs 380. Know about the DRM Danapur action and the public debate on corruption.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 13, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Vande Bharat TTE suspended after viral video shows him offering 'discounted' Rs 380 fareVande Bharat TTE suspended after viral video shows him offering 'discounted' Rs 380 fare. (PHOTO: X/@gharkekalesh)

Viral video: The Indian Railways took disciplinary measures against a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) for offering discounted fares to a passenger on the Vande Bharat express via social media.

Allegations from a viral video

The case got national attention due to a viral video uploaded by the X account Ghar Ke Kalesh. In the viral video, the TTE was recorded discussing tickets inside a train coach.

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In the footage, the alleged incident showed that the TTE told one passenger, while their request was "not allowed", he could make a reservation for them at the price of Rs 380. He warned the passenger that, through the standard procedure, it would have been around Rs 700.

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Action taken against the employee

Due to rising discussions and public outrage over the video, railway authorities took action and commented on the social media post of Railway Seva and DRM Danapur.

After an initial investigation of the viral video, the TTE got suspended, as it was revealed that it goes against the rules. The railway administration has declared its zero-tolerance policy towards this kind of activity from its employees.

Public reaction: A discussion of corruption versus convenience

This video has sparked a heated discussion in the online community about the level of transparency in the railway services and the behaviour of officials:

Proponents of anti-corruption policies: Many individuals commented that such behavior contributes to people's fears about corruption in public services.

Sarcastic and humorous observers: Some commenters ironically commented that such instances of corruption had become commonplace; others found it funny how a TTE was caught trying to give less money to a passenger and not the other way around.

Pro-TTE: The third side in this discussion argued that perhaps the TTE tried to help one of the passengers receive an affordable ticket, although it remains against policy to do so.

This discussion has emphasised the need for greater diligence and increased digitisation of tickets to prevent such occurrences.

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