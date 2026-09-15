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  • /Speed vs legacy: Is the Vande Bharat finally ready to Dethrone the Rajdhani Express?

Speed vs legacy: Is the Vande Bharat finally ready to Dethrone the Rajdhani Express?

Compare Vande Bharat and Rajdhani Express across speed, comfort, catering, and sleeper availability to choose the best train for your journey.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 09:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 09:35 PM IST
Speed vs legacy: Is the Vande Bharat finally ready to Dethrone the Rajdhani Express?
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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