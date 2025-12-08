Advertisement
‘Vande Mataram Being Used To Divert Attention’: Priyanka Gandhi Targets BJP In Lok Sabha

In today's Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP of using the issue for political gain ahead of the West Bengal elections. She also alleged that the government does not want discussion of the current challenge

Last Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
Image: ANI

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP of using the issue for political gain ahead of the West Bengal elections. She alleged that  under the name of ‘Vande Mataram', the ruling government wants to divert public attention from pressing national concerns.

During debate in Lok Sabha on 150 years of 'Vande Mataram, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "There are two reasons for the debate on Vande Mataram in the House today. One, elections are coming up in West Bengal. In such a situation, our Prime Minister wants to establish his role and second, those who fought the freedom struggle, sacrificed for the country—this government wants an opportunity to impose new accusations on them. By doing this, the government wants to divert the country's attention from the essential issues concerning the public..."

She further alleged that the government does not want discussion of the current challenges facing the nation, youths are suffering due to paper leaks and joblessness, reservations are being denied to the needy, women are being wronged, and pollution and wants to dig up developments from the past and divert public attention.

“The truth is that their rule and politics are about arrogance, show off, event management and from poll to poll,” she said.

She said even members of the ruling dispensation are unhappy with the government due to the excessive centralisation of power.

