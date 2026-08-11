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  • /Vande Mataram bill gets President’s formal assent; grants same legal protection as the national anthem

Vande Mataram bill gets President’s formal assent; grants same legal protection as the national anthem

The move gives Vande Mataram statutory protection under the national honour law, placing it on the same legal footing as the National Anthem. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 03:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
Vande Mataram bill gets President’s formal assent; grants same legal protection as the national anthem
Image Credit: Vande Mataram themed Ministry of Culture tableau during the 77th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path. (ANI Photos)

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