/‘Vande Mataram’ played in full at Red Fort for first time since Independence

In a historic first, the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ was played in full at the Red Fort during the 80th Independence Day celebrations led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The rendition came after PM Modi hoisted the National Flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort and was followed by the customary playing of the National Anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’.
The year 2026 marks 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, a song that played an important role in India’s freedom struggle and continues to hold a deep place in the country’s national consciousness.
Following the flag hoisting, the Army band performed the National Song as two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force showered flower petals over the venue. One helicopter carried the National Flag, while the other displayed a flag bearing the words ‘Vande Mataram’.
The flag-hoisting ceremony was also accompanied by a 21-gun salute fired by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial) using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns.
Addressing the nation, PM Modi underlined the significance of the rendition, saying, "It is for the first time after Independence that 'Vande Mataram' has been played at the Red Fort."
The development comes days after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which accords the National Song the same legal protection as the National Anthem. Under the amended law, deliberate disruption of or obstruction to the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ can attract penalties, including imprisonment, a fine, or both.
The song had also featured prominently in the events leading up to Independence Day. It was played before and after President Murmu’s address to the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day on Friday.
In her address, President Murmu recalled the role of ‘Vande Mataram’ during the freedom movement. "During the Swadeshi Movement, the song Vande Mataram became a song of the masses," she said.
Originally composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, ‘Vande Mataram’ was later included in his novel Anandamath. Rabindranath Tagore first sang the song at the 1896 Congress Session in Calcutta, now Kolkata.
According to a government note titled ‘150 Years of Vande Mataram: A Melody That Became a Movement’, shared on November 6 last year, the chant ‘Vande Mataram’ was first used as a political slogan on August 7, 1905.
The full rendition at the Red Fort on Saturday, followed by the National Anthem, marked a significant moment in this year’s Independence Day ceremony and came as India commemorates 150 years of a song closely associated with its freedom struggle.
(With IANS inputs)
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