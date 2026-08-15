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‘Vande Mataram’ played in full at Red Fort for first time since Independence

The year 2026 marks 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, a song that played an important role in India’s freedom struggle and continues to hold a deep place in the country’s national consciousness.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 08:35 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 08:35 AM IST
‘Vande Mataram’ played in full at Red Fort for first time since Independence
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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