Vande Mataram Row: Jamiat President calls Govt directive 'blatant attack on religious freedom'

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani on Thursday criticised the Union government's directive to play all six stanzas of Vande Mataram before the national anthem at official events, calling it a "blatant attack on freedom of religion".

He said it violates the constitutional rights of minorities.

This comes after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released detailed guidelines for the national song Vande Mataram, stating that when both the National Song and the National Anthem are performed at an event, all six stanzas of the official version of Vande Mataram must be presented first.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Madani wrote, "The Central Government's unilateral and coercive decision to make "Vande Mataram" the national song and to mandate all its stanzas in all government programmes, schools, colleges, and functions is not only a blatant attack on the freedom of religion guaranteed by the Constitution of India but also a systematic attempt to curtail the constitutional rights of minorities. Muslims do not prevent anyone from singing or playing "Vande Mataram"; however, some verses of the song are based on beliefs that portray the homeland as a deity, which contradict the fundamental belief of monotheistic religions. Since a Muslim worships only one Allah, forcing him to sing this song is a clear violation of Article 25 of the Constitution and several judgments of the Supreme Court."

He also said the decision undermines religious freedom, democratic values, and the Constitution, and reflects politics rather than true patriotism.

"Making this song mandatory and attempting to impose it on citizens is not an expression of patriotism; rather, it reflects electoral politics, a sectarian agenda, and a deliberate effort to divert public attention from fundamental issues. The true measure of love for one's country lies not in slogans but in character and sacrifice. The shining examples of which can be seen prominently in the historic struggle of Muslims and the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. Such decisions weaken the country's peace, unity, and democratic values and undermine the spirit of the Constitution," the post further read.

"It must be remembered that Muslims worship only one God; they may endure everything, but they cannot accept associating partners with Him. Therefore, making "Vande Mataram" compulsory is a clear assault on the Constitution, religious freedom, and democratic principles," the post read.