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Vanishing coast: How Arabian Sea is eating up land, farms and wells in Gujarat's Valsad

As rising seawater turns farmland salty and swallows historical boundaries, low-lying coastal villages in South Gujarat are losing their livelihoods to rapid shoreline retreat. While residents push for immediate concrete sea walls to shield their homes, environmental experts warn that curbing illegal sand mining is the only way to address the root cause.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 12:11 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 12:11 AM IST
Vanishing coast: How Arabian Sea is eating up land, farms and wells in Gujarat's Valsad

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