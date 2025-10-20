Vanishing Voices? Only 5 Muslim Candidates In NDA’s Bihar Line-Up As Nitish And Chirag Face Tough Questions

Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies in Bihar face scrutiny over minority representation. Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) and Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) or LJP (RV) have fielded far fewer Muslim candidates than expected. While the former has given ticket to only four Muslim candidates across its 101-seat list, the latter has nominated just one out of 29. The BJP, like in 2020, has not fielded any Muslim candidates despite the community making up 17.7% of the state’s population.

The JD(U) claims that it enjoys support from around 20% of Muslim voters in Bihar. The party has nominated candidates in Araria and Jokihat in Araria district, Amour in Kishanganj and Chainpur in Kaimur. In 2020, the party had fielded 11 Muslim candidates, all of whom were defeated. In 2015, the JD(U) allied with the RJD, fielding six Muslim candidates, five of whom won. In 2010, 14 Muslim candidates contested on JD(U) ticket, with six emerging victorious.

The LJP (RV) has given a ticket to Mohammad Malimuddin from Bahadurganj in Kishanganj. In 2020, the undivided LJP had fielded seven Muslim candidates from Bajpatti and Belsand in Sitamarhi, Thakurganj and Kochadhaman in Kishanganj, Mahishi in Saharsa and Sheikhpura, but none of them won. That year, only one LJP candidate won overall.

In 2015, the party had three Muslim candidates out of 42, but they also lost. In 2010, 10 Muslim candidates contested on the party’s ticket, and three won, including two Muslims.

Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) confirmed that the party had earlier considered fielding a Muslim candidate from Kishanganj but eventually decided against it. Party leaders indicated that they would encourage Muslim voters to support government welfare schemes and improvements in law and order.

Other NDA allies have not fielded Muslim candidates. Rashtriya Lok Morcha contested 99 seats in 2020 with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), fielding five Muslim candidates. The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has not fielded Muslim candidates in the two assembly elections it has contested.

A JD(U) leader suggested that the party’s support among backward-class Muslims remains strong, with the party securing at least 20% of the vote in Muslim-majority seats. He attributed the losses of minority candidates in 2020 to the tensions against the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the party’s alliance with the BJP.

He added that Nitish Kumar’s standing with Muslims would be tested again because of the amendments in waqf law. He explained that the reduction in Muslim candidates this time reflected electoral pragmatism rather than a shift in commitment, highlighting that the party did not see a reason to field candidates unlikely to win.

Muslim organisations, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, had earlier cautioned the JD(U) and the LJP (RV) against supporting amendments to the Waqf Act. AIMPLB sources indicated that community leaders would campaign across Bihar in the coming weeks on this issue.

JD(U) spokesperson Dr. Sanjay Kumar stated that the reduction in Muslim candidates was part of an overall adjustment due to the smaller number of seats contested. He emphasised that Nitish Kumar had consistently worked for the welfare of Muslims, expanding the Minority Welfare Department budget, supporting madrasa infrastructure and ensuring the fencing of graveyards.

He said that people from all communities were living in harmony and that the party’s commitment to inclusive development remained unwavering.

LJP (RV) spokesperson A.K. Vajpayee clarified that the party had not distanced itself from Muslims and remained committed to protecting their interests. He explained that with only 29 seats to contest, the party had allocated one winnable seat to a Muslim candidate and expected continued support from the community.