Vantara To Work For Safe, Dignified Return Of Elephant Madhuri To Kolhapur

New Delhi: In the wake of public objections to the shifting of 36-year-old elephant Mahadevi (also known as Madhuri) to Gujarat, the Vantara wildlife rehabilitation facility has stated that it will ensure her safe and dignified return following legal approval.

The Bombay High Court had a couple of weeks ordered Mahadevi a.k.a Madhuri to be relocated to the Radhe Krishna Elephant Welfare Trust, a special elephant care centre in Jamnagar.

Mahadevi, the female elephant, was a resident of a Jain mutt called Swastishree Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Sansthan Math at Nandani village in Karvir in Kolhapur district for over three decades.

Vantara has released an official Statement saying, "Vantara acknowledges the deep religious and cultural significance that Madhuri holds for the Jain Matha and the people of Kolhapur. For decades, she has been an integral part of deep-rooted spiritual practices and community life. We recognise and respect the sentiments of the devotees, the leadership of the Jain Matha, and the wider community who have expressed their concerns and attachment to Madhuri's presence in Kolhapur."

Vantara said that its involvement in this matter (rehabilitation of Mahadevi) has been limited to acting strictly in accordance to the binding directions issued by the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court.

"The decision to relocate Madhuri was taken under judicial authority, and Vantara's role was to provide care, veterinary support, and housing as an independent rescue and rehabilitation centre. At no stage did Vantara initiate or recommend the relocation, nor was there any intent to interfere with religious practice or sentiment," Vantara in its official statement said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting comprising representatives of all political parties and officials on the matter. He said that the state government will soon file a review petition in the Supreme Court to bring back the 36-year-old elephant to Kolhapur District.

"In alignment with our commitment to lawful conduct, responsible animal care, and community cooperation, Vantara will extend full support to any application filed by the Jain Matha and the Government of Maharashtra before the Court requesting Madhuri's return to Kolhapur. Subject to the Court's approval, Vantara will provide complete technical and veterinary assistance for her safe and dignified return," Vantara added.

Furthermore, Vantara has proposed to work in close coordination with the Jain Matha and the State Government to establish a satellite rehabilitation centre for Madhuri in the Nandani area of Kolhapur. The proposed facility will be developed in accordance to the established animal welfare guidelines, after consultation with experts from the High Powered Committee and consensus of the Matha, while aligned to international best practices in elephant care.

The proposed centre will include the following:

- Specialised Hydrotherapy Pond for joint and muscular relief

- A second, larger water body for swimming and natural movement

- Laser therapy and treatment room for physical rehabilitation

- Covered night shelter for rest and protection

- Lush open space habitat for unrestricted movement without chains

- Sand pit for environmental enrichment and natural behaviours

- Fully equipped on-site veterinary clinic for 24x7 medical care

- Rubberised flooring platform for safe and comfortable resting



It added that carefully formed mounds of soft sand to support sloped resting positions, aiding recovery from foot rot, relieving pressure from arthritis, and reducing stress on joints.

The land for the proposed facility is to be identified in consultation with the Jain Matha and the Government of Maharashtra. Upon receiving the necessary grants and permissions, Vantara said that its expert team is ready to begin implementation in close coordination with relevant authorities.

"We wish to clarify that this proposal is put forward solely to comply with and facilitate any directive that may be issued by the Court regarding Madhuri's future care, in accordance with international standards. It is not intended for any credit or recognition of Vantara. Moreover, this is a recommendation, not a binding or imposed condition. We remain fully open and respectful to any alternative proposal the Jain Matha may wish to put forward, in accordance with the final directions of the Hon'ble Court," said Vantara.

It added, "If our involvement, despite being carried out solely under court directions, has caused any distress to the Jain community or the people of Kolhapur, we express our sincere regret. Michhami Dukkadam-if any hurt was caused through thought, word, or deed, knowingly or unknowingly, we seek your forgiveness. Vantara remains committed to the highest standards of animal welfare, institutional integrity, and respectful engagement with communities across India. Our efforts will continue to prioritise lawful conduct, transparency, and the well-being of the animals entrusted to our care."