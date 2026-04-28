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NewsIndiaVapi Election Results 2026 LIVE: Congress to stage an upset?
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Vapi Election Results 2026 LIVE: Congress to stage an upset?

Vapi Election Results 2026 LIVE: The newly created municipal corporation voted on April 26. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 10:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Vapi Election Results 2026 LIVE: Congress to stage an upset?Image: X/ECI

Vapi Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vapi is one of the newly created municipal corporations in Gujarat that went to the polls on April 26. It has been upgraded from a municipality has expanded its administrative and electoral structure. The corporation has 13 wards, with four seats in each ward, bringing the total strength to 52 corporators. Earlier, when Vapi functioned as a municipality, it had 44 seats across 11 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party fielded candidates on all 52 seats. The contest is multi-cornered, with participation from major parties and independents. The main parties in the fray include the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Indian National Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party. Independents are also part of the contest.

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