Varanasi college shooting: Student shot dead by the senior inside the campus; accused absconding

A 23-year-old BS Mathematics student at Udai Pratap Autonomous College in Varanasi was shot on campus on Friday afternoon, allegedly by a senior student.

The attacker fled the scene, leading to heightened tension and heavy police deployment.

The victim, identified as Surya Pratap Singh from Ghazipur, was reportedly in the Social Science faculty corridor when Manjeet Chauhan, an MA second-year student, allegedly opened fire before escaping with accomplices.

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The attacker allegedly fired four shots at Surya Pratap Singh, aiming at his head and chest. He then fled to the first floor, jumped over a boundary wall, and escaped after discarding the pistol in a nearby garbage dump, which was later recovered by the police.

After receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and took Surya Pratap Singh to the BHU Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead.

Given the gravity of the situation, police forces from multiple stations along with the PAC were deployed, turning the campus into a heavily secured zone.

The motive behind the murder is yet to establish, meanwhile the investigation is going on.

The victim’s father broke down at the postmortem house and said the cremation would not be performed until the accused is brought to justice. After a tense standoff with police, the body was taken to the family home in Shivpur, as per the report of India Today.

The deceased, the only son of Rishidev Singh and Kiran Singh, both staff at Atulanand School, is survived by two sisters.

The incident led to protests, with students locking the main gate and damaging college property. Several vehicles were vandalised, and at least three teachers were assaulted; one sustained a head injury and was taken to a hospital under police protection.

As tensions rose, a heavy police force was deployed, and officers safely escorted trapped teaching and non-teaching staff off the campus.

According to Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, the shooting appears to have stemmed from a personal dispute between the two students, noting that preliminary findings point to mutual enmity.

Police have filed a case against Manjeet Chauhan and his associate Anuj Thakur, who was reportedly present at the time of the incident.