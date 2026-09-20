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  • /Varanasi court registers complaint against Kashi Vishwanath Temple SDM over alleged misbehaviour with devotees

Varanasi court registers complaint against Kashi Vishwanath Temple SDM over alleged misbehaviour with devotees

The complainant alleged that SDM Shambhusharan was present inside the temple complex, accompanied by private bouncers, misbehaving with devotees at the temple.
 

Published: Sep 20, 2026, 03:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
Varanasi court registers complaint against Kashi Vishwanath Temple SDM over alleged misbehaviour with devotees
Image Credit: IANS

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