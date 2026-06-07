Varanasi Municipal Corporation to relocate meat, fish markets outside the city

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC), in a major step towards improving urban sanitation and infrastructure, has approved a phased plan to shift all meat, fish, and poultry shops currently operating within city limits to designated zones on the outskirts. The decision was finalised during a general house meeting held at the historic Town Hall in Maidagin, chaired by Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari.

Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal presented the implementation roadmap. In the first phase, five locations, Ramnagar, Sujabad, Ganeshpur, Avleshpur, and Shivpur, have been identified for the new markets. The move comes after prolonged deliberations on issues related to hygiene, proper zoning, and difficulties faced by traders during religiously sensitive periods such as Shravan.

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Key steps

Revenue Generation : The corporation decided to auction approximately 40,000 cubic metres of soil excavated from the Jal Kal settling tank.

: The corporation decided to auction approximately 40,000 cubic metres of soil excavated from the Jal Kal settling tank. Road Projects: Mayor Tiwari directed officials to ensure that the construction of six major roads under the Chief Minister Grids Scheme is completed strictly as per the contractual schedule.

Kashi Interpretation Centre : Clarifying concerns, the administration confirmed that the historic Bhelupur Jal Kal building will be preserved. The centre will be developed on adjacent vacant land and will incorporate solar energy infrastructure.

: Clarifying concerns, the administration confirmed that the historic Bhelupur Jal Kal building will be preserved. The centre will be developed on adjacent vacant land and will incorporate solar energy infrastructure. New Fruit Market: A proposal to establish a dedicated retail fruit market in Shivpur with 500 shops was discussed to streamline trade activities.

The decision aligns with promoting sustainability. Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari, Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal, and other officials arrived at the Town Hall in e-rickshaws. The move highlighted the Municipal Corporation’s “No Fuel Day” initiative, observed every Saturday in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide appeal for environmental conservation and reduced carbon emissions.

Councillors used the meeting to raise several civic issues, including encroachment on local ponds, door-to-door garbage collection, and ensuring water supply connectivity in the city’s newly expanded wards.

Through these measures, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation aims to strike a balance between preserving the city’s heritage and developing modern, well-organised, and environmentally responsible infrastructure for Kashi.

Varanasi Municipal Corporation says- The Municipal Corporation has made a decision to keep the city organised and clean. Under this initiative, all meat and fish shops will be relocated outside the city limits. The roadmap for this move was finalised and the proposal approved… — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2026

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Muslim cleric demands the shifting of liquor shops

Reacting to the VMC’s decision, Muslim cleric Syed Saif Abbas Naqvi supported the decision to shift meat and fish shops outside the city limits, saying similar restrictions should also apply to liquor shops near pilgrimage sites.

Naqvi said places of worship and pilgrimage sites of all communities should be respected.

"I would go a step further and say that wherever there are pilgrimage sites, just as restrictions are placed on meat and fish, liquor shops should also be removed; they should be relocated outside the city," he said, quotes ANI.

Naqvi said the issue of meat and non-vegetarian food should not be linked only to Muslims, pointing to broader consumption patterns in the country.

"Everyone ought to respect the places of worship and pilgrimage sites of any community. As for meat, fish, chicken, or non-vegetarian food, this issue should not be linked solely to Muslims," he added.

He further said that Muslims account for only a portion of meat consumption in India.

(with ANI inputs)