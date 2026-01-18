Varanasi Police Register 8 FIRs Over Fake AI Images Linked To Manikarnika Ghat

Varanasi: A social media controversy over the redevelopment of Manikarnika Ghat has led police in Varanasi to register eight FIRs over alleged AI-generated images and misleading claims, officials said.

The cases were filed after reportedly fake visuals and posts went viral online, drawing wide attention and criticism. Police said the FIRs name eight individuals and some X handles accused of sharing false images and incorrect information about the ongoing beautification work at Manikarnika Ghat.

Allegations of Distorted Images and Hurt Religious Sentiments

Police said fake images and misleading content that did not match the actual redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat were shared on the social media platform X.

Officials alleged that some images showed Hindu deities in a distorted way, with the intention of hurting religious sentiments, spreading false information, creating public anger, and disturbing social harmony.

Speaking to IANS, ACP Atul Anjan said, "Several misleading posts and images related to the ongoing work at Manikarnika Ghat have been circulated."

He warned that anyone found posting such content on social media in the future would face strict action under the law.

He also mentioned that the FIRs include the names of leaders associated with the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Complaint Filed, Legal Action Underway

Regarding this, a complaint was lodged at the Chowk police station.

The complainant stated that his company has been carrying out work to improve cremation-related facilities and beautify Manikarnika Ghat since November 15, 2025.

As per the complaint, an X handle user shared AI-generated and misleading images late on the night of January 16.

The posts allegedly presented distorted facts about the redevelopment project, misleading devotees of the Hindu faith and creating resentment within society.

Police said the posts quickly drew many objectionable comments and were widely shared, which further increased tensions.

Authorities warned that strict action will be taken against anyone spreading rumours or false information on social media.

Police said legal action is being taken not only against the X handle users who shared the posts but also against those who reposted and commented on the content.

The controversy has surfaced while redevelopment work is ongoing at the historic cremation site, a project that has already faced protests from some local residents over concerns about possible damage to the area’s heritage.

(From the Inputs of IANS)