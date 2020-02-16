हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Varanasi rickshaw puller invites PM Modi to daughter’s wedding, receives congratulatory letter from him

When Mangal Kewat, a resident of Domri village in Ramnagar at Varanasi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inviting him to his daughter's wedding, never would he have imagined that he would get a reply. 

Varanasi rickshaw puller invites PM Modi to daughter’s wedding, receives congratulatory letter from him

When Mangal Kewat, a resident of Domri village in Ramnagar at Varanasi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inviting him to his daughter's wedding, never would he have imagined that he would get a reply. 

Kewat a rickshaw puller, sent the invitation of his daughter's wedding to PM Modi and was overjoyed when he got a letter blessing the couple. He claims it was on the insistence of his friends that he sent a letter to the PM.

"Some of my friends asked me to send an invitation to Modiji so I sent one to Delhi and one to his Varanasi office. I never expected a response but now that we have got his letter, we are overjoyed. I have shown the letter to all guests at my daughter's wedding," he said.

PM Modi, in response to the invitation, wrote a letter to Kevat thanking him for sending the invitation and including him in the family's moment of joy. He also gave his blessings to the newlyweds. 

pm modi, varanasi, rickshaw puller varanasi modi

The wedding took place on February 8 2020.

While speaking to ANI, Mangal Kevat said, “PM Modi is my god and guru, so I had sent the first card of my daughter’s marriage to PM. We have got his letter and we are overjoyed.”

PM Modi was on a one-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi today (February 16) where he inaugurates 36 projects and laid the foundation of 14 others besides unveiling the 63-feet statue of RSS ideologue Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay at Padao.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Prime Minister Narendra ModiVaranasirickshaw puller varanasiModi in Varanasi
Next
Story

Jamia committee releases video of December 15 police brutality on students at campus library

Must Watch

PT11M57S

New video on violence at Jamia University's library surfaces