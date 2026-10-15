Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Varanasi: Illegal firecracker factory blast collapses two houses, rescue operation underway for trapped people

Varanasi: Illegal firecracker factory blast collapses two houses, rescue operation underway for trapped people

An illegal firecracker factory blast in Sarnath, Varanasi collapsed two houses, trapping six people. NDRF and ATS teams are conducting rescue operations.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 06:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Varanasi: Illegal firecracker factory blast collapses two houses, rescue operation underway for trapped people
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Varanasi: Illegal firecracker factory blast collapses two houses, rescue operation underway for trapped people
2
3
4
5