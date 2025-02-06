Varanasi School Holiday: Urban Areas Schools Go Online Upto Class 8- Know Why

Varanasi School Holiday: With the number of pilgrims increasing, the Varanasi district administration has ordered schools in urban areas to close and conduct online classes for students up to Class 8 until Saturday, an official said. Varanasi is experiencing a surge in pilgrims due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. According to the Varanasi district magistrate's instructions, all government, government-aided, CBSE, ICSE, and other board-affiliated English and Hindi medium schools up to Class 8 in the city's urban areas will stay closed until February 8 and shift to online classes, said Basic Education Officer Arvind Kumar Pathak.

Schools in rural areas will continue to remain open, he added. Important administrative work like DBT processing, Aadhaar seeding, and maintenance activities such as repairs, painting, and 'Operation Kayakalp' will continue in government and aided schools.

Teachers and staff have been instructed to be present at schools to manage these tasks, Pathak said. He also mentioned that any scheduled training programs in schools will go ahead as planned.

On Wednesday, PM Modi took part in a 'Snan' at the Triveni Sangam—the meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers—calling the experience a moment of 'divine' connection.

Mahakumbh 2025, which began on January 13, will run until February 26. The event has already drawn millions of devotees from across India and around the world and is expected to break records for attendance and participation.