/Varanasi bizarre burglary: Thief takes shower, dances, and steals Rs 4.71 lakh KTM bike from showroom | VIRAL VIDEO

A burglar spent over four hours inside a Varanasi automobile showroom—showering, brewing coffee, playing music, and dancing—before riding away on a premium KTM motorcycle valued at ₹4.71 lakh. The unusual incident occurred at a Triumph and KTM dealership after staff locked the premises at 10:00 PM on Monday. The entire sequence was recorded on internal security cameras, providing local authorities with detailed CCTV footage now aiding forensic investigation.
You know what happened in #UttarPradesh's #Varanasi?— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 13, 2026
> A thief cut through the gate and entered a bike agency
> Stayed inside for 4 hours
> Made and drank coffee
> Took a bath in the restroom
> Dried his undergarments on the counter
> Played music and did lungi dance
> Fled with… pic.twitter.com/95wx1FosOf
Security footage reveals a methodical, highly unusual sequence of events spanning late Monday night into Tuesday morning:
11:30 PM – Arrival & Entry: Wearing a white shirt and jeans, the suspect took shelter from rain using an outdoor banner. Using a glass cutter, he spent 36 minutes cutting through the main glass entrance before gaining entry at 12:06 AM.
12:10 AM to 2:00 AM – Reception & Amenities: Inside, the intruder booted up the reception computer, spun around in executive chairs, retrieved chilled water, and prepared a cup of hot coffee.
2:00 AM to 3:30 AM – Shower, Dance, & Wardrobe Change: The suspect used the showroom washroom for a shower, draped his wet clothes over showroom vehicles to dry, wrapped a new bike cover like a lungi, played music on office speakers, and danced across the floor.
4:00 AM – Departure: Dressing in branded showroom merchandise—including a fresh T-shirt and cap—he located the general manager’s three-month-old KTM bike, started the engine using keys left on-site, and drove through the shattered entrance.
The theft was discovered early Tuesday morning when the showroom security guard spotted shattered glass and alerted General Manager Rohit Kumar Singh.
Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Verma confirmed that local police, accompanied by forensic experts, inspected the crime scene to lift fingerprints and analyze high-definition CCTV feeds. Authorities have launched an active search operation across Varanasi exit routes to identify the suspect and recover the stolen vehicle.
The incident highlights crucial physical security vulnerabilities for high-value retail showrooms:
Key management: Leaving vehicle ignition keys inside accessible office areas increases risk during prolonged facility breaches.
Glass protection: Standard glass doors require laminated security films or motion-activated glass-break sensors linked to real-time police alarms.
Off-site monitoring: Automated intrusion alarms and live remote CCTV monitoring can intercept long-duration trespassers before property loss occurs.
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