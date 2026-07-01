/Centre launches VB-G RAM G Act, increasing rural employment guarantee to 125 days

The Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB-G RAM G Act) has come into force across rural India from July 1. The new law increases the statutory wage employment guarantee from 100 days to 125 days for every eligible rural household. The government says the scheme will improve livelihood security, create rural assets, and support sustainable village development across the country.
The Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, is a new rural employment framework introduced by the Centre.
The Act aims to strengthen rural livelihoods, improve income security, and create durable community assets. It is also expected to support the government's Viksit Bharat @2047 vision by promoting sustainable rural development and stronger village infrastructure.
The biggest change under the new law is the increase in guaranteed wage employment.
Eligible rural households will now be entitled to 125 days of wage employment every year, compared to the earlier limit of 100 days.
According to the Ministry of Rural Development, the increase is expected to provide greater financial security to rural families and create more employment opportunities in villages.
Ahead of the nationwide rollout, Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said all preparations had been completed in coordination with States and Union Territories.
“Our priority is to ensure that no eligible rural worker remains without work even for a single day. The Centre and the States have worked together to complete all preparations for the implementation of the VB-G RAM G Act. Adequate financial resources have been made available, implementation systems are fully in place and ongoing works will continue without interruption. The enhanced guarantee of 125 days of wage employment will strengthen rural livelihoods, create durable community assets and accelerate the vision of Viksit Bharat,” Chouhan said.
To ensure a smooth rollout, the Centre has released an interim allocation of Rs 95,692.31 crore to States and Union Territories.
The ministry said the funds will help ensure uninterrupted implementation of the programme, timely wage payments to workers, and a smooth transition to the new framework from the first day of implementation.
The government said the allocation reflects its commitment to ensuring that no State or Union Territory faces any disruption while implementing the Act.
The Ministry of Rural Development said that 29 States and Union Territories have already made budgetary provisions for implementing the Act.
In addition, 24 States have notified the VB-G RAM G State Scheme to support the rollout.
The ministry also referred to the recently concluded Rashtriya Gramin Vikas Sammelan, where Rural Development Ministers from States and Union Territories informed the Centre about their preparedness to implement the Act from July 1.
The national launch of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 will take place on July 2.
The event will be held at Mukkavaripalli village in Obulavaripalle Mandal of Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will formally launch the Mission during the event.
The Ministry of Rural Development described the implementation of the VB-G RAM G Act as a major milestone in India's rural development journey.
According to the ministry, the Act will help build self-reliant, resilient, and prosperous rural communities while strengthening the foundation of the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.
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