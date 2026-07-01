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  • /Centre launches VB-G RAM G Act, increasing rural employment guarantee to 125 days

Centre launches VB-G RAM G Act, increasing rural employment guarantee to 125 days

The Central Government has allocated Rs 95,692.31 crore for the implementation of the VB-G RAM G scheme. The government states that this scheme will strengthen livelihoods, create sustainable assets, and aid rural development under the 'Viksit Bharat @2047' vision.

Edited By:Zee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 08:21 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 09:12 AM IST
Centre launches VB-G RAM G Act, increasing rural employment guarantee to 125 days
Image Credit: ANI. VB-G RAM G replaces MGNREGA.

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