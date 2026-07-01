/Centre launches VB-G RAM G Act, increasing rural employment guarantee to 125 days

“Our priority is to ensure that no eligible rural worker remains without work even for a single day. The Centre and the States have worked together to complete all preparations for the implementation of the VB-G RAM G Act. Adequate financial resources have been made available, implementation systems are fully in place and ongoing works will continue without interruption. The enhanced guarantee of 125 days of wage employment will strengthen rural livelihoods, create durable community assets and accelerate the vision of Viksit Bharat,” Chouhan said.