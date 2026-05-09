Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3045915https://zeenews.india.com/india/vck-backs-vijays-tvk-to-form-government-in-tamil-nadu-3045915.html
NewsIndiaVCK backs Vijay's TVK to form government in Tamil Nadu
TVK MAJORITY UPDATE

VCK backs Vijay's TVK to form government in Tamil Nadu

After days of high-stakes political suspense in Tamil Nadu, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) offers support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in Tamil Nadu.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

VCK backs Vijay's TVK to form government in Tamil Nadu

After days of high-stakes political suspense in Tamil Nadu, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) offers support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in Tamil Nadu.

VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan formally handed over the party's official letter of support to Aadhav Arjuna, General Secretary and Election Campaign Manager of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The development comes as a major breakthrough for actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK, pushing it past the magic majority mark of 118 seats needed to form the government in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

VCK’s unconditional external support, along with backing from the CPI and CPI(M), clears the path for TVK to stake a claim and form the next government, bringing an end to the intense negotiations and political drama.


This is a developing story; further details are awaited.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2026: Bowlers, Allen's unbeaten century power KKR to 8-wicket win over DC
DNA analysis
DNA Decoded: Is Hantavirus the next global threat?
ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026
ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Akshara Singh steals spotlight- Check pics
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against RCB
Peddi
Peddi: Chiranjeevi visits sets as makers share fun BTS moments with Ram Charan
Bhagwant Mann
Opposition parties are asking for another chance to loot Punjab: CM Mann
KL Rahul
KL Rahul creates IPL history, becomes 1st player in world to...
TVK Vijay
Major setback for Vijay? TN Governor not convinced by majority
UNESCO World Heritage Sites
UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India 2026; See full list of recognized sites
kurtas women's ethnic wear
Elegant Ethnic Kurtas for Women