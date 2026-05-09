VCK backs Vijay's TVK to form government in Tamil Nadu

After days of high-stakes political suspense in Tamil Nadu, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) offers support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in Tamil Nadu.

VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan formally handed over the party's official letter of support to Aadhav Arjuna, General Secretary and Election Campaign Manager of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Tamil Nadu | VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan gives the official confirmation letter to Aadhav Arjuna - TVK General Secretary - Election Campaign Management, extending their support to TVK to form a government in the state.



(Pic: TVK) pic.twitter.com/A60i3uJ0f2 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026

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The development comes as a major breakthrough for actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK, pushing it past the magic majority mark of 118 seats needed to form the government in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Tamil Nadu | VCK extends unconditional support to TVK to form a government in the state.



With this, TVK now has the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, taking its tally to 119, crossing the majority mark of 118. pic.twitter.com/iWK69ncqHq — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026

VCK’s unconditional external support, along with backing from the CPI and CPI(M), clears the path for TVK to stake a claim and form the next government, bringing an end to the intense negotiations and political drama.



This is a developing story; further details are awaited.

