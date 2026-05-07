Kerala CM race: VD Satheesan cites PM Modi's leadership path to counter seniority claims in UDF camp

As the United Democratic Front (UDF) celebrates a historic return to power in Kerala, a high-stakes internal debate has emerged over the selection of the next Chief Minister. V.D. Satheesan, the outgoing Leader of the Opposition and a top contender for the post, has drawn significant attention by referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political trajectory to emphasiSe the importance of leadership over administrative seniority.

The remarks come at a crucial moment as the Congress High Command prepares to finalize its choice between several heavyweights, including Satheesan, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, and veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala.

The "Vision Over Seniority" Argument

During a recent discussion regarding his suitability for the Chief Minister’s office, Satheesan highlighted that prior administrative experience is not the sole benchmark for successful governance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He pointed to Prime Minister Modi’s transition to the Gujarat Chief Minister's office in 2001 as a historical example of a leader excelling despite having never served as a minister or parliamentarian previously.

"When Narendra Modi became the Chief Minister, what was his administrative experience? He was a party organizer, not even a senior parliamentarian," Satheesan noted.

Supporters of Satheesan argue that the reference was a strategic metaphor designed to showcase that vision, execution, and team-building are the true drivers of governance—qualities they claim Satheesan demonstrated while leading the UDF through a challenging decade in the opposition.

Internal Jockeying for the Top Post

The comment is being viewed by political analysts as a subtle message to the Congress leadership. By citing a successful transition from a "party organizer" to a powerful administrator, Satheesan appears to be countering arguments that favor candidates with more extensive central or previous ministerial experience.

The leadership race has intensified following the UDF's landslide victory, which ended ten years of Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule. While the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has officially authorized the High Command to make the final decision, the three-way race remains tight:

V.D. Satheesan: Backed by those who credit his aggressive grassroots leadership for the win.

K.C. Venugopal: Seen as a strong organizational face with close proximity to the central leadership.

Ramesh Chennithala: Emphasizing his vast experience and seniority within the state apparatus.

Reactions and Political Implications

The reference to the Prime Minister has sparked a variety of reactions within the state. Opponents and some party rivals have labeled the move as "praising" a political adversary, a sensitive issue in Kerala’s unique political climate.

However, Satheesan’s camp maintains that the remark was purely about leadership lessons and objective political history rather than ideology. They assert that Satheesan’s performance as Leader of the Opposition has already proven his "administrative-ready" mindset, and the Modi example was simply a tool to broaden the definition of a "qualified leader."

High Command to Decide

AICC observers are currently in the state to gauge the preferences of the newly elected MLAs.

The "Modi reference" has added a layer of intrigue to these consultations, highlighting Satheesan’s determination to frame himself as a decisive, modern leader capable of transforming Kerala’s governance model.