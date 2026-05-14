Who is VD Satheesan? Meet Kerala's new CM, the lawyer, who won the leadership race

VD Satheesan: Congress on Thursday has officially declared VD Satheesan as its nominee as Kerala Chief Minister after days of extensive deliberations. Satheesan becomes the new Leader of Kerala Legislature Party (CLP) after defeating veteran party leaders KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala, who contended for the post. The declaration has been made by Congress observers Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik, and Deepa Dasmunshi as Satheesan prepares for his swearing-in.

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Shift in strategy at high command level

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It should be noted that Satheesan's nomination as Kerala Chief Minister marks one of those few instances when the Congress "High Command" did not get its way. While initially reports suggested a majority of Congress MLAs were in favor of KC Venugopal becoming the next Chief Minister, Satheesan got the nod largely due to the support he got from party workers and key United Democratic Front (UDF) allies like IUML and Kerala Congress (Joseph).

Insider view from senior Congressman

Commenting on the selection process of Satheesan as the new CM of Kerala, a senior party member explained that "Rahul Gandhi wanted KC Venugopal to become the next CM of Kerala. But the party organization and its key allies pushed for Satheesan."

The intricacies of the selection process

The battle for the top spot witnessed a stark rift within the party leadership. At a high-profile discussion in Delhi early this week, six of the nine participants opted for Venugopal. K Muralidharan and VM Sudheeran were the only leaders who had expressed their support for Satheesan initially. One other leader took a neutral position.

Although it was mathematically advantageous for Venugopal due to the backing of the MLAs he received, the party eventually decided to pick Satheesan to preserve unity within the coalition and keep the lower ranks of the party satisfied. The UDF, led by the Congress, performed extremely well during the 2026 Kerala assembly elections, claiming 102 seats with 63 belonging to the Congress itself.

Who is VD Satheesan?

VD Satheesan, by profession a lawyer, is a long-serving political figure from Kerala. He has been representing the Paravur constituency of the Ernakulam district since 2001 and has won reelection to that constituency in the 2026 Kerala assembly elections.

Career: The politician first gained prominence after joining student politics through NSUI (National Students' Union of India).

Political experience: He had earlier held the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly from 2021 to 2026.

Legal experience: Prior to venturing into politics, he worked as an advocate at the Kerala High Court.

The rise of Satheesan to the position of Chief Minister symbolises the high point of weeks of nationwide attention on him as he was getting ready to assume power in the state.

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